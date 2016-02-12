BRIEF-Intercap commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal
* Intercap Inc commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal Inc
Feb 12 Melhus Sparebank :
* Said on Thursday that it reported Q4 net interest income of 32.3 million Norwegian crowns versus 31.5 million crowns year ago
* Q4 loan losses was 2.4 million crowns versus 1.2 million crowns year ago
* Q4 net profit was 9.4 million crowns versus 22.6 million crowns year ago
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
* Intercap Inc commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal Inc
* Securities and Exchange Commission says NYSE Arca has updated its existing application to list bitcoin investment trust –filing