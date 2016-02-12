Feb 12 Pegroco Invest AB :

* Said on Thursday had sold entire holding in Diakrit International Ltd to News Corp Australia

* Transaction brings company about 140.0 million Swedish crowns ($16.72 million) in cash

Source text: bit.ly/1PQUXNl

($1 = 8.3746 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)