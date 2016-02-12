BRIEF-Intercap commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal
* Intercap Inc commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal Inc
Feb 12Tatfondbank :
* Says sets first coupon rate for 2 billion roubles ($25.37 million) BO-17 series bonds at 14.50 pct per annum Source text - bit.ly/1LkYga7 Further company coverage: ($1 = 78.8300 roubles) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Intercap Inc commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal Inc
* Securities and Exchange Commission says NYSE Arca has updated its existing application to list bitcoin investment trust –filing