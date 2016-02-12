Feb 12 Groothandelsgebouwen NV :

* Reports FY rental revenue of 12.5 million euros ($14.0 million) versus 14.5 million euros a year ago

* FY occupancy rate is 71.2 percent versus 82.3 percent year ago

* FY net result after taxes is 10.0 million euros versus loss of 3.0 million euros year ago

* No dividend proposal for FY 2015 Source text: bit.ly/20sAuQt Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8913 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)