* Signs with Magna Polonia unit, Magna Polonia sp. z o.o., debt restructuring agreement

* Under restructuring agreement will issue series I shares at issue price of 0.10 zloty a share

* If current shareholders acquire all series I shares, Imagis will repay liabilities to Magna Polonia sp. z o.o. for 2.2 million zlotys ($561,325)

