BRIEF-Intercap commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal
* Intercap Inc commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal Inc
Feb 12 Imagis SA :
* Signs with Magna Polonia unit, Magna Polonia sp. z o.o., debt restructuring agreement
* Under restructuring agreement will issue series I shares at issue price of 0.10 zloty a share
* If current shareholders acquire all series I shares, Imagis will repay liabilities to Magna Polonia sp. z o.o. for 2.2 million zlotys ($561,325)
Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.9193 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Securities and Exchange Commission says NYSE Arca has updated its existing application to list bitcoin investment trust –filing