Feb 12 Visibilia Editore SpA :
* Board appoints Daniela Garnero Santanche chairman of the board
* Daniela Garnero Santanche was already member of the board and CEO
* Board acknowledges cannot complete preliminary activities for shareholders approval of the
acquisition of the business unit of magazines "Novella 2000" and "Visto" by Feb. 28 via unit
Visibilia Magazine Srl
* If acquisition will not be approved by Feb. 28, the termination clause will not be
fulfilled in case of purchase by Visibilia Srl or Visibilia Editore Holding Srl
* Board initiated exploratory discussions in order to check availability of Visibilia Srl or
Visibilia Editore Holding Srl to buy 100 percent of Visibilia Magazine
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom)