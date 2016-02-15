BRIEF-TSH Resources updates on April production figures
* For April ,crude palm oil production 15,427 mt , palm kernel production 4,184 mt
Feb 15Casa Damiani SpA :
* Reported on Friday 9-month revenue at 121 million euros ($135.8 million), up 4.8 pct year on year
* 9-month net profit of 6.5 million euros versus loss of 1.4 million euros a year ago
* At Dec. 31 net debt was at 51.6 million euros, stable compared to the 50.9 million euros at March 31, 2015
($1 = 0.8913 euros)
* Estate production of fresh fruit bunches for April 2017 was 1,330.18 metric tonnes