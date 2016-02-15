Feb 15 Wolford AG :

* Said on Friday H1 revenue up 9 pct at 79.24 million euros ($88.9 million)

* H1 EBIT loss 0.28 million euros vs profit 3.17 million euros year ago

* H1 loss after tax 0.90 million euros versus profit 1.38 million euros year ago

