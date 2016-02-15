Feb 15 Corelens SA :

* Said on Sunday that it reported Q4 revenue of 600,405 zlotys ($153,423) versus 472,543 zlotys a year ago

* Q4 net loss was 22,550 zlotys versus profit 59,452 zlotys a year ago

($1 = 3.9134 zlotys)