BRIEF-Universal Music Group, Tencent Music enter into agreement to expand Chinese music market
* Universal Music Group and Tencent Music Entertainment Group enter into strategic agreement significantly expanding chinese music market
Feb 15 Makolab SA :
* Reported on Friday Q4 revenue of 5.8 million zlotys ($1.5 million) versus 5.7 million zlotys a year ago
* Q4 net profit was 312,670 zlotys versus 1.4 million zlotys a year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
($1 = 3.9160 zlotys)
TEL AVIV, May 16 Israeli defence electronics firm Elbit Systems reported slightly higher quarterly net profit, boosted by a rise in revenue that was partly offset by increased research and marketing spending aimed at boosting future revenue growth.