Feb 15 Farm 51 Group SA :

* Said on Friday that it reported Q4 revenue of 414,684 zlotys ($105,827.23) versus 2.6 million zlotys a year ago

* Q4 net loss was 1.9 million zlotys versus profit of 736,030 zlotys a year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

($1 = 3.9185 zlotys)