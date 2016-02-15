BRIEF-Matang Bhd April fresh fruit bunches production 1,330.18 MT
* Estate production of fresh fruit bunches for April 2017 was 1,330.18 metric tonnes Source text: (http://bit.ly/2qqHd3C) Further company coverage:
Feb 15 Farm 51 Group SA :
* Said on Friday that it reported Q4 revenue of 414,684 zlotys ($105,827.23) versus 2.6 million zlotys a year ago
* Q4 net loss was 1.9 million zlotys versus profit of 736,030 zlotys a year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
($1 = 3.9185 zlotys)
* Estate production of fresh fruit bunches for April 2017 was 1,330.18 metric tonnes Source text: (http://bit.ly/2qqHd3C) Further company coverage:
* March quarter net profit 81.2 million rupees versus profit 58.9 million rupees year ago