BRIEF-Universal Music Group, Tencent Music enter into agreement to expand Chinese music market
* Universal Music Group and Tencent Music Entertainment Group enter into strategic agreement significantly expanding chinese music market
Feb 15 Xplus SA :
* Said on Friday that it reported Q4 revenue of 6.6 million zlotys versus 4.6 million zlotys a year ago
* Q4 operating profit was 370,670 zlotys versus 989,261 zlotys a year ago
* Q4 net profit was 586,718 zlotys versus 714,304 zlotys a year ago
TEL AVIV, May 16 Israeli defence electronics firm Elbit Systems reported slightly higher quarterly net profit, boosted by a rise in revenue that was partly offset by increased research and marketing spending aimed at boosting future revenue growth.