(Corrects Q2 2015/2016 net loss figure in headline. Corrects Q2 2015/2016 and Q2 2014/2015 revenue and net loss figures in text. Company corrects its own statement.)

Feb 15 Ruch Chorzow SA :

* Said on Friday that it reported Q2 2015/2016 revenue of 6.7 million zlotys ($1.7 million) versus 6.2 million zlotys a year ago

* Q2 2015/2016 net loss was 253,005 zlotys versus loss 2.9 million zlotys a year ago

($1 = 3.9496 zlotys)