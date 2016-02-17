BRIEF-Mothercare FY sales up 6.3 pct to 1.2 bln STG
* Fy pretax profit 7.1 million stg versus 9.7 million stg year ago
(Corrects Q2 2015/2016 net loss figure in headline. Corrects Q2 2015/2016 and Q2 2014/2015 revenue and net loss figures in text. Company corrects its own statement.)
Feb 15 Ruch Chorzow SA :
* Said on Friday that it reported Q2 2015/2016 revenue of 6.7 million zlotys ($1.7 million) versus 6.2 million zlotys a year ago
* Q2 2015/2016 net loss was 253,005 zlotys versus loss 2.9 million zlotys a year ago
($1 = 3.9496 zlotys)
* Q1 NET PROFIT 1.9 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 1.3 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO