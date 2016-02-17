BRIEF-Stratex International says proposed acquisition of Crusader Resources ltd
* Signed a non-binding heads of agreement to acquire entire issued and to be issued share capital of Crusader Resources Ltd
(Corrects Q4 net result figure in headline and text. Company corrects its own statement.)
Feb 16Venture Incubator SA :
* Reported on Monday Q4 net profit of 2.2 million zlotys ($557,300) versus loss of 24,770 zlotys a year ago
($1 = 3.9477 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it will apply International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) as the new accounting method, to replace the current Japan-Generally Accepted Accounting Principles