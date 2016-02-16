MOVES-Morgan Stanley technology executive Hickson leaves for fintech company
May 18 Euroloan Group Plc hired Morgan Stanley's James Hickson as group president, the Helsinki-based financial technology company said on Thursday.
Feb 16 Grupa Exorigo Upos SA :
* Said on Monday that it reported Q4 revenue of 34.9 million zlotys ($8.86 million) versus 34.6 mln zlotys a year ago
* Q4 net profit was 4.7 million zlotys versus 4.7 million zlotys a year ago
($1 = 3.9397 zlotys)
SAN FRANCISCO, May 18 Qualcomm Inc said on Thursday it had demonstrated how electric vehicles could be charged wirelessly while driving, a technology some believe will help accelerate the adoption of self-driving cars.