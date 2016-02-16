Feb 16 Norilsk Nickel :

* Sets placement date for ten-year 15 billion rouble ($195.57 million) BO-05 series bonds to Feb. 19

* Coupon rates of 2-20 coupon periods will be equal to first coupon rate

* Gazprombank is underwriter of the placement

Source texts: bit.ly/1olvBNp , bit.ly/1WoDlc4 , bit.ly/1LqUzzy

($1 = 76.6993 roubles)