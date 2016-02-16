UPDATE 2-Prudential posts Q1 new-business profit rise, reshuffles management
* Drop in solvency under new disclosure rules reasonable-Bernstein (Adds analysts' comment, solvency data, updates shares)
Feb 16 Norilsk Nickel :
* Sets placement date for ten-year 15 billion rouble ($195.57 million) BO-05 series bonds to Feb. 19
* Coupon rates of 2-20 coupon periods will be equal to first coupon rate
* Gazprombank is underwriter of the placement
Source texts: bit.ly/1olvBNp , bit.ly/1WoDlc4 , bit.ly/1LqUzzy
Further company coverage:
($1 = 76.6993 roubles) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Drop in solvency under new disclosure rules reasonable-Bernstein (Adds analysts' comment, solvency data, updates shares)
May 18 Euroloan Group Plc hired Morgan Stanley's James Hickson as group president, the Helsinki-based financial technology company said on Thursday.