BRIEF-HCL Technologies and Duck Creek Technologies sign technology services partnership
* Says HCL Technologies and Duck Creek Technologies announce technology services partnership Source text - (http://bit.ly/2rusELQ) Further company coverage:
Feb 16 Artnews SA :
* Reported on Monday Q4 revenue of 11.9 million zlotys ($3.02 million) versus 5.7 million zlotys year ago
* Q4 net loss of 6.6 million zlotys versus loss of 2.2 million zlotys year ago
* Said the acquisition of Art in America LCC, BAM Modern LLC, and Antiques LCC in Oct. 2015 had a significant impact on the growth of its revenue
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 3.9430 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says HCL Technologies and Duck Creek Technologies announce technology services partnership Source text - (http://bit.ly/2rusELQ) Further company coverage:
* Seong Seokhoon has been appointed as co-chief executive officer of company with effect from 18 May 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: