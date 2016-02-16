BRIEF-Shandong Hiking International scraps asset restructuring
* Says it scraps asset restructuring as parties failed to reach agreement
Feb 16 BDF SA :
* Said on Monday that it reported Q4 revenue of 2.2 million zlotys ($558,163.14) versus 4.3 million zlotys a year ago
* Q4 net loss was 4.1 million zlotys versus profit of 2.0 million zlotys a year ago
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 3.9415 zlotys)
* Says it scraps asset restructuring as parties failed to reach agreement
* Monro Muffler Brake, Inc. provides fourth quarter and fiscal 2017 financial results