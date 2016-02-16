Feb 16 BDF SA :

* Said on Monday that it reported Q4 revenue of 2.2 million zlotys ($558,163.14) versus 4.3 million zlotys a year ago

* Q4 net loss was 4.1 million zlotys versus profit of 2.0 million zlotys a year ago

($1 = 3.9415 zlotys)