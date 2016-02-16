Feb 16 Equitier SA :

* Said on Monday that it reported Q4 revenue of 245,000 zlotys ($62,159.08) versus 370,800 zlotys a year ago

* Q4 net loss of 248,256 zlotys versus profit of 114,067 zlotys a year ago

* Said exercised its right and decided not to consolidate financial results

($1 = 3.9415 zlotys)