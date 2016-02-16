BRIEF-HCL Technologies and Duck Creek Technologies sign technology services partnership
* Says HCL Technologies and Duck Creek Technologies announce technology services partnership Source text - (http://bit.ly/2rusELQ) Further company coverage:
Feb 16 Equitier SA :
* Said on Monday that it reported Q4 revenue of 245,000 zlotys ($62,159.08) versus 370,800 zlotys a year ago
* Q4 net loss of 248,256 zlotys versus profit of 114,067 zlotys a year ago
* Said exercised its right and decided not to consolidate financial results
Source text for Eikon:,
Further company coverage:
($1 = 3.9415 zlotys)
* Says HCL Technologies and Duck Creek Technologies announce technology services partnership Source text - (http://bit.ly/2rusELQ) Further company coverage:
* Seong Seokhoon has been appointed as co-chief executive officer of company with effect from 18 May 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: