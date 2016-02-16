Feb 16 Forever Entertainment SA :

* Said on Monday that it reported Q4 revenue of 354,868 zlotys ($90,114) versus 76,042 zlotys a year ago

* Q4 net loss of 2,886 zlotys versus loss of 141,146 zlotys a year ago

($1 = 3.9380 zlotys)