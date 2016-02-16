BRIEF-Cowell E Holdings says Lee Dong Goo has been appointed as an executive director
Seong Seokhoon has been appointed as co-chief executive officer of company with effect from 18 May 2017
Feb 16 Patent Fund SA :
* Said on Monday that it reported Q4 revenue of 80 zlotys ($20.26) versus 9,670 zlotys a year ago
* Q4 net loss was 11,970 zlotys versus loss of 259,770 zlotys a year ago
($1 = 3.9492 zlotys)
LONDON, May 18 ** "Deteriorating" political environment in Washington combined with increasing tightening in China imply "external demand for Europe might be getting as good as it gets", Jeff Ingraham, managing director of global strategies at Manning & Napier, says