BRIEF-HCL Technologies and Duck Creek Technologies sign technology services partnership
* Says HCL Technologies and Duck Creek Technologies announce technology services partnership Source text - (http://bit.ly/2rusELQ) Further company coverage:
Feb 16 Your Image SA :
* Said on Monday that it reported Q4 revenue of 224,617 zlotys ($56,923) versus 248,505 zlotys a year ago
* Q4 net loss was 17,523 zlotys versus a profit of 64,405 zlotys a year ago
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 3.9460 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says HCL Technologies and Duck Creek Technologies announce technology services partnership Source text - (http://bit.ly/2rusELQ) Further company coverage:
* Seong Seokhoon has been appointed as co-chief executive officer of company with effect from 18 May 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: