BRIEF-Selvita receives order for 805,000 euros for R&D project
RECEIVES AN ORDER FOR 805,000 EUROS FROM PHARMACEUTICAL COMPANY FOR RESEARCH& DEVELOPMENT PROJECT
Feb 16 Orphee SA :
* Said on Monday that it reported Q4 revenue of 3.9 million zlotys ($988,293) versus 5.0 million zlotys a year ago
* Q4 net loss 2.6 million zlotys versus loss of 9.4 million zlotys a year ago
($1 = 3.9462 zlotys)
LONDON, May 18 ** "Deteriorating" political environment in Washington combined with increasing tightening in China imply "external demand for Europe might be getting as good as it gets", Jeff Ingraham, managing director of global strategies at Manning & Napier, says