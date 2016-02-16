Feb 16 Mode SA :

* Said on Monday that it reported Q4 revenue of 1.1 million zlotys ($278,679) versus 1.1 million zlotys a year ago

* Q4 net profit was 152,156 zlotys versus 159,534 zlotys a year ago

($1 = 3.9472 zlotys)