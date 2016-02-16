BRIEF-Crunchfish Q1 pre-tax loss at SEK 4.7 million
* Q1 OPERATING REVENUE SEK 828,000 VERSUS SEK 271,000 YEAR AGO
Feb 16 Mode SA :
* Said on Monday that it reported Q4 revenue of 1.1 million zlotys ($278,679) versus 1.1 million zlotys a year ago
* Q4 net profit was 152,156 zlotys versus 159,534 zlotys a year ago
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 3.9472 zlotys)
* Q1 OPERATING REVENUE SEK 828,000 VERSUS SEK 271,000 YEAR AGO
* Q1 NET LOSS SEK 2.5 MILLION VERSUS LOSS SEK 0.7 MILLION YEAR AGO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)