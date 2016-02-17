BRIEF-Stratex International says proposed acquisition of Crusader Resources ltd
* Signed a non-binding heads of agreement to acquire entire issued and to be issued share capital of Crusader Resources Ltd
Feb 17 Gremi Inwestycje SA :
* Said on Tuesday that it reported Q4 revenue of 1.6 million zlotys ($405,320) versus 390,000 zlotys a year ago
* Q4 net loss was 4.1 mln zlotys versus loss of 248,000 zlotys a year ago
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 3.9475 zlotys)
* Signed a non-binding heads of agreement to acquire entire issued and to be issued share capital of Crusader Resources Ltd
* Says it will apply International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) as the new accounting method, to replace the current Japan-Generally Accepted Accounting Principles