MOSCOW Feb 17 Amsterdam-based telecoms operator Vimpelcom Ltd. is targeting flat to low single-digit organic growth in service revenue, underlying margins and operating cash flow in 2016, it said on Wednesday.

The company's service revenue, excluding foreign currency movements and one-off items, dipped 0.2 percent in 2015 to $9.3 billion and its underlying EBITDA margin decreased 0.5 percentage point to 40.8 percent, it said in a statement.

Vimpelcom, which has assets in Russia, Italy and several emerging countries, has been hit by the depreciation of local currencies in many of its markets.

Total reported revenue fell last year by 29 percent to $9.6 billion due to the adverse foreign exchange impact, while earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) dropped 49 percent to $2.9 billion.

Its reported EBITDA margin fell to 29.7 percent from 41.1 percent in 2014, while its net loss widened to $691 million from $647 million due to $927 million in provisions for investigations and legal costs related to an investigation of its business in the Central Asian republic of Uzbekistan.

The company had made the provision as part of a proposed settlement with regulators under which it will acknowledge certain violations of the U.S. Foreign Corrupt Practices Act and relevant Dutch laws and pay fines.

It also reported a $21 million net profit for the fourth quarter compared with a $890 million net loss a year ago when it had goodwill impairment charges, while total revenue fell 23 percent to $2.3 billion.

Russian billionaire Mikhail Fridman's LetterOne has 47.8 percent of voting rights in Vimpelcom while Norway's Telenor has 43 percent. Last year, the Norwegian company said it had put its Vimpelcom stake up for sale. (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; editing by Susan Thomas)