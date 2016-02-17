BRIEF-Stratex International says proposed acquisition of Crusader Resources ltd
* Signed a non-binding heads of agreement to acquire entire issued and to be issued share capital of Crusader Resources Ltd
Feb 17 Pioneer Property Group ASA :
* Q4 revenue 50.8 million Norwegian crowns ($5.89 million) versus 51.1 million crowns in Q3
* Q4 EBIT 44.4 million crowns versus 45.0 million crowns in Q3 Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.6224 Norwegian crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it will apply International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) as the new accounting method, to replace the current Japan-Generally Accepted Accounting Principles