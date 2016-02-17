Feb 17 Warsaw Stock Exchange (WSE):

* Said on Tuesday that it resolved to suspend trading of shares of Alejasamochodowa.pl SA, Arcadia Aviation Holdings SA, Baltic Ceramics Investments SA, BGS Energy Plus as, Centurion Finance SA, Electroceramics SA, Euroinvestment SA, Formula8 SA, Futuris SA, Global Trade SA , PCH Venture SA, Polfa SA w upadoci ukadowej, Polska Grupa Przemyslowa Polonit SA , Power Price SA, SPC Group SA, and TROPHYRESORT NYRT until the day after the companies publish their financial reports for Q4 2015

