BRIEF-Getin Holding reports Q1 net profit down at 17.2 mln zlotys, plans bond issue
* Q1 NET PROFIT 17.2 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 33.3 MILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO
Feb 17 Verusa Holding :
* Buys 7.4 million B class shares of Enda Enerji Holding at 1.07 lira per share
* Says holds 7.32 pct direct stake of the company after acquisition
($1 = 2.9447 liras) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* “FIRST-QUARTER ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT (AUM) WERE UP ON THE BACK OF €0.4 BILLION NET INFLOWS GENERATED BY PRIVATE BANKING, EVI AND ASSET MANAGEMENT, AMONG OTHER FACTORS.