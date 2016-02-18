BRIEF-Bahrain Kuwait Insurance Q1 profit falls
Q1 net profit 504,000 dinars versus 967,000 dinars year ago
Feb 18 Axiare Patrimonio SOCIMI SA :
* Informed on Wednesday that the board approved share buyback program for up to 1.5 million shares, that is 2.09 percent of company's capital
* To buy out shares at market price as long as the price does not exceed 12.25 euro ($13.65) per share
* Buyback program is valid for 24 months, starting Feb. 18
* Q1 net profit attributable to shareholders 3.8 million dinars versus 3.6 million dinars year ago