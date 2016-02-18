Feb 18 Axiare Patrimonio SOCIMI SA :

* Informed on Wednesday that the board approved share buyback program for up to 1.5 million shares, that is 2.09 percent of company's capital

* To buy out shares at market price as long as the price does not exceed 12.25 euro ($13.65) per share

* Buyback program is valid for 24 months, starting Feb. 18

