CORRECTED-BRIEF-Alibaba signs MoU with MDEC and Hangzhou municipal government for global trade
* Alibaba signs MOU with Malaysia's MDEC and Hangzhou municipal government to facilitate global trade for SMEs under eWTP
Feb 18 AccorHotels Chief Executive Sebastien Bazin tells a conference call:
* Visibility on Q1 bookings in France remains low
* Ebit in Brazil unlikely to further deteriorate in 2016 despite still difficult economic climate
* EBIT in Brazil fell 50 percent in 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Dominique Vidalon)
* Alibaba signs MOU with Malaysia's MDEC and Hangzhou municipal government to facilitate global trade for SMEs under eWTP
BRUSSELS, May 13 Dutch brewer Heineken has launched a non-alcoholic version of its namesake beer with the aim of becoming the global leader in a part of the market growing faster than the average.