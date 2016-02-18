Feb 18 Hispania Activos Inmobiliarios SA :

* FY net sales 37.8 million euros ($42.1 million) versus 9.0 million euros year ago

* FY net profit 66.7 million euros versus 17.1 million euros year ago

* EPRA NAV at end-Dec. at 965.6 million euros, that is 11.69 euro/ share

* FY EBITDA 10.0 million euros

* Says to propose the company's transformation into SOCIMI Source text for Eikon:

