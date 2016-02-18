BRIEF-Bahrain Kuwait Insurance Q1 profit falls
* Q1 net profit 504,000 dinars versus 967,000 dinars year ago
Feb 18 Hispania Activos Inmobiliarios SA :
* FY net sales 37.8 million euros ($42.1 million) versus 9.0 million euros year ago
* FY net profit 66.7 million euros versus 17.1 million euros year ago
* EPRA NAV at end-Dec. at 965.6 million euros, that is 11.69 euro/ share
* FY EBITDA 10.0 million euros
* Says to propose the company's transformation into SOCIMI Source text for Eikon:
($1 = 0.8987 euros)
* Q1 net profit attributable to shareholders 3.8 million dinars versus 3.6 million dinars year ago