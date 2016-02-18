(Corrects FY total dividend in first bullet.)

Feb 18 Banca Mediolanum SpA :

* Proposes dividend of 0.14 euro per share, total FY dividend including Mediolanum interim dividend amounts to 0.30 euro per share

* FY net profit 439 million euros ($486.24 million), up 37 percent year on year

* Assets under management at Dec. 31, 2015 70.7 billion euros, up 10 percent year on year  Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9020 euros) ($1 = 0.9029 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)