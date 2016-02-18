Feb 18 Lamda Development SA :

* Says its unit Lamda Estate Development acquires 80 pct of 86 offices in Kronos Business Center from Hellas Capital Leasing

* Says acquisition not to affect company's portfolio value

* Residual value of acquisition is 3.9 million euros ($4.32 million) Source text: bit.ly/1Oi1zyI Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9021 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)