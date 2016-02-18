BRIEF-National Real Estate Q1 profit rises
* Q1 net profit attributable to shareholders 3.8 million dinars versus 3.6 million dinars year ago
Feb 18 Lamda Development SA :
* Says its unit Lamda Estate Development acquires 80 pct of 86 offices in Kronos Business Center from Hellas Capital Leasing
* Says acquisition not to affect company's portfolio value
* Residual value of acquisition is 3.9 million euros ($4.32 million) Source text: bit.ly/1Oi1zyI Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9021 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Q1 net profit attributable to shareholders 1.2 million dinars versus 2 million dinars year ago