UPDATE 2-Softbank-Saudi tech fund becomes world's biggest with $93 bln of capital
* To buy minority, majority interests in wide range of companies
Feb 19SARE SA :
* Said on Thursday its FY 2015 preliminary revenue at 38.5 million zlotys ($9.7 million), net profit at 3.9 mln zlotys
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.9511 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* To buy minority, majority interests in wide range of companies
CANNES, France, May 20 A sumptuous Stockholm museum filled with grotesquely pretentious conceptual art is at the centre of "The Square", a Palme d'Or nominee at Cannes which switches between surrealism, comedy of manners, thriller and social commentary.