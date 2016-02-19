UPDATE 2-Softbank-Saudi tech fund becomes world's biggest with $93 bln of capital
* To buy minority, majority interests in wide range of companies
Feb 19Sevenet SA :
* Said on Thursday it alloted 600,610 series E shares in public offer
* Informed about issue of up to 1 mln series E shares on Dec. 1, 2015
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom)
* To buy minority, majority interests in wide range of companies
CANNES, France, May 20 A sumptuous Stockholm museum filled with grotesquely pretentious conceptual art is at the centre of "The Square", a Palme d'Or nominee at Cannes which switches between surrealism, comedy of manners, thriller and social commentary.