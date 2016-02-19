Feb 19 Sponda Oyj :

* Will finance acquisition of Ab Mercator Oy and Ab Forum Capital Oy with its existing cash funds and short-term bridge loan of 325 million euros ($361.11 million) 

* Castrén & Snellman Attorneys Ltd acts as legal adviser to lead arranger

* Company plans to raise about 220 million euros in contemplated rights offering

* Danske Bank A/S, Helsinki branch will act as sole global coordinator of offering and Krogerus Attorneys Ltd acts as legal adviser to Sponda Source text for Eikon:

