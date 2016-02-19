Feb 19 Sponda Oyj :
* Will finance acquisition of Ab Mercator Oy and Ab Forum Capital Oy with its existing
cash funds and short-term bridge loan of 325 million euros ($361.11 million)
* Castrén & Snellman Attorneys Ltd acts as legal adviser to lead arranger
* Company plans to raise about 220 million euros in contemplated rights offering
* Danske Bank A/S, Helsinki branch will act as sole global coordinator of offering and
Krogerus Attorneys Ltd acts as legal adviser to Sponda
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 0.9000 euros)
(Gdynia Newsroom)