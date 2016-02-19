UPDATE 2-Softbank-Saudi tech fund becomes world's biggest with $93 bln of capital
* To buy minority, majority interests in wide range of companies
Feb 19 RTS Board:
* Says Yaroslavl Tyre Plant ordinary and preferred shares to be excluded from RTS Board as of Feb. 19
* Says company will be delisted based on requirement to the issuer for share repurchase
Source text: bit.ly/1Tq590m
Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom)
* To buy minority, majority interests in wide range of companies
RIYADH, May 20 The world's largest private equity fund, backed by Japan's Softbank Group and Saudi Arabia's main sovereign wealth fund, said on Saturday it had raised over $93 billion to invest in technology sectors such as artificial intelligence and robotics.