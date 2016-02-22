Feb 22 Warsaw Stock Exchange (WSE):

* Said on Friday that after hearing the opinion of the supervisory board on the matter, decides to maintain resolution number 1326/2015 from Dec. 23, 2015 concerning the refusal of admission to trade on NewConnect market ordinary Advanced Ocular Sciences' (AOS) series A2 and A3 shares

