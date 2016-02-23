Feb 23 Icade SA :

* Gave update on Monday on the proposed merger by acquisition of HoldCo SIIC by Icade

* Since the only capital assets held by HoldCo SIIC are Icade shares, it is contemplated that for the purpose of calculating the exchange ratio to be used in the merger, the value of HoldCo SIIC shares will be determined based on that of Icade shares

* After the merger, CDC would hold a 39 pct stake in Icade, thereby becoming its largest shareholder

* As from the date the merger is completed, Icade would no longer be controlled by the public sector

