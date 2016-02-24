UK foreign minister says Russia may try to interfere in election
LONDON, May 13 There is a "realistic possibility" Russia might try to interfere in Britain's national election next month, according to Boris Johnson, Britain's foreign secretary.
Feb 24 IMS SA :
* Said on Tuesday that it reported Q4 revenue of 14.8 million zlotys ($3.7 million) versus 11.7 million zlotys a year ago
* Q4 operating profit was 3.2 million zlotys versus 2.0 million zlotys a year ago
* Q4 net profit was 2.3 million zlotys versus 1.6 million zlotys a year ago
($1 = 3.9835 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
LONDON, May 13 The British government does not yet know who was behind Friday's global cyber attack that disrupted the UK's health system, interior minister Amber Rudd said on Saturday.