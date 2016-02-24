Feb 24 Bouygues CEO Martin Bouygues tells a news conference: Commenting on tie-up talks between Bouygues Telecom and Orange:

* CEO says Bouygues holding a 10-15 percent stake in Orange under deal would be fine

* Says talks may last a few more weeks but will not go beyond this quarter.

* Says if Bouygues became a significant Orange shareholder, it would have board seats.