Feb 24 Paul Hastings LLP:
* Has advised Investindustrial on the formation (not launch)
of Investindustrial Fund VI
* Fund VI will pursue majority investments in quality
European mid-market companies typically headquartered in Italy,
Spain, Portugal or Switzerland
* Fund VI is the first fund of 2 billion euros or more
raised for the region and Investindustrial's funds comprise
three of the four funds ever raised in the region of 1 billion
euros-plus size
