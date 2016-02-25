BRIEF-EBOS Group proposes acquisition of HPS
* Entered into a binding agreement to acquire HPS for a purchase price of A$154 million
Feb 25 Hofseth Biocare ASA :
* Said on Wednesday Arctic Seafood Group AS sold 6,150,000 shares Hofseth Biocare ASA
* After the transaction, Arctic Seafood Group AS owns 40,282 shares, representing 0.04 pct of total shares in the company
* On May 16, 2017, certain subsidiaries of co entered into an ninth master amendment and restatement deed - SEC filing