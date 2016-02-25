Feb 25 Hofseth Biocare ASA :

* Said on Wednesday Arctic Seafood Group AS sold 6,150,000 shares Hofseth Biocare ASA

* After the transaction, Arctic Seafood Group AS owns 40,282 shares, representing 0.04 pct of total shares in the company

