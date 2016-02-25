BRIEF-EBOS Group proposes acquisition of HPS
* Entered into a binding agreement to acquire HPS for a purchase price of A$154 million
Feb 25 Goodyear Lastikleri TAS :
* Reported on Wednesday FY 2015 revenue of 1.29 billion lira ($439.00 million) versus 1.14 billion lira year ago
* FY 2015 net profit of 72.4 million lira versus 47.3 million lira year ago
* Proposes to pay FY 2015 dividend of net 4.6988914 lira per share
($1 = 2.9385 liras) (Gdynia Newsroom)
