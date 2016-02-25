BRIEF-EBOS Group proposes acquisition of HPS
* Entered into a binding agreement to acquire HPS for a purchase price of A$154 million
Feb 25 KWS Saat SE :
* H1 revenue increased sharply year on year by 13.1 pct to 219.5 million euros
* Forecast: EBIT margin of at least 10 pct confirmed for 2015/2016
* Confirms net sales and EBIT targets
* H1 operating income, which is usually negative at this time of year, was -106.3 million euros (-96.8 million euros year ago) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Entered into a binding agreement to acquire HPS for a purchase price of A$154 million
* On May 16, 2017, certain subsidiaries of co entered into an ninth master amendment and restatement deed - SEC filing