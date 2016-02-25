BRIEF-EBOS Group proposes acquisition of HPS
* Entered into a binding agreement to acquire HPS for a purchase price of A$154 million
Feb 25Oponeo.pl SA :
* Said on Wednesday Q4 revenue was 162.0 million zlotys ($40.9 million) versus 128.3 million zlotys year ago
* Q4 operating profit was 7.6 million zlotys versus 4.5 million zlotys year ago
* Q4 net profit was 7.2 million zlotys versus 3.7 million zlotys year ago
($1 = 3.9641 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
