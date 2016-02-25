BRIEF-Smartbank to buy Tuscaloosa, Alabama-based Capstone Bank
* Smartbank to acquire tuscaloosa, alabama-based capstone bank
LONDON Feb 25 Yorkshire Building Society
* Fy core operating profit 185 million pounds($257.37 million)versus 179 million pounds year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.7188 pounds) (Reporting by Maiya Keidan)
* Smartbank to acquire tuscaloosa, alabama-based capstone bank
LONDON, May 22 Alistair Cross was flying high after showing in a pilot project how blockchain - the technology first developed for the crypto-currency bitcoin - could transform the old-fashioned and secretive world of commodity trading.