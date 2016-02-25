BRIEF-EBOS Group proposes acquisition of HPS
* Entered into a binding agreement to acquire HPS for a purchase price of A$154 million
Feb 25 eDreams Odigeo SA :
* 9-month adjusted EBITDA 64.1 million euros ($70.6 million) versus 62.5 million euros year ago
* 9-month net profit 6.5 million euros versus loss 7.5 million euros year ago
* Says rises FY 2015/2016 target
* Sees FY 2015/2016 adjusted EBITDA of 93-95 million euros versus previously estimated 91-94 million euros
* Increases FY 2015-16 revenue margin guidance to 445-455 million euros versus over 436 million euros previously
