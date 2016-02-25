BRIEF-Smartbank to buy Tuscaloosa, Alabama-based Capstone Bank
* Smartbank to acquire tuscaloosa, alabama-based capstone bank
Feb 25 HF Group (formerly Housing Finance) :
* FY ended Dec. 31, 2015 group total interest income of 8.1 billion shillings versus 6.37 billion shillings year ago
* FY ended Dec. 31, 2015 group profit before tax and exceptional items of 1.67 billion shillings versus 1.42 billion shillings year ago Source : j.mp/1UmxzsT Further company coverage:
* Smartbank to acquire tuscaloosa, alabama-based capstone bank
LONDON, May 22 Alistair Cross was flying high after showing in a pilot project how blockchain - the technology first developed for the crypto-currency bitcoin - could transform the old-fashioned and secretive world of commodity trading.